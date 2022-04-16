Asia

‘Elimination’ of last Mariupol troops would end Moscow talks: Zelenskyy

The elimination of the final Ukrainian troops trapped within the besieged port of Mariupol would put an finish to talks with Moscow, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated on Saturday.

“The elimination of our troops, of our men [in Mariupol] will put an end to any negotiations” between Ukraine and Russia, Zelenskyy stated in an interview with the Ukrainska Pravda information web site. “That will be an impasse as we don’t negotiate neither our territories nor our people.”

