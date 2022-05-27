Elk fire in Yucca Valley threatens homes and grows to 150 acres

A hearth that broke out in Yucca Valley was threatening constructions Thursday night, in keeping with San Bernardino County hearth officers.

The blaze, dubbed the Elk hearth, ignited close to Elk Trail and San Andreas Road and was initially reported to be about 30 to 40 acres, in keeping with the San Bernardino County Fire Protection District.

The hearth moved right into a distant space with troublesome entry and was threatening 10 ranches or properties, firefighters stated.

By 4:30 p.m., the fireplace had grown to about 150 acres and was 0% contained, firefighters stated. There have been 75 firefighters on the scene or en route.

Air crews have been dropping water on the blaze, firefighters stated.

Information on whether or not the fireplace had unfold into Joshua Tree National Park, which borders Yucca Valley to the south, wasn’t out there Thursday night.

This is a growing story and can be up to date.