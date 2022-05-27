Ellen DeGeneres, a Signature Star of the Obama Era, Says Goodbye

In the times main as much as the finale, the ovations grew longer and louder. Fans blew kisses, made coronary heart shapes with their palms and screamed the host’s title. The outpouring signaled the tip of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” a day by day hour of daytime escapism that had reached its peak in much less contentious occasions, when Beyoncé, Madonna, and Barack and Michelle Obama have been completely satisfied to point out off their goofiest dance strikes facet by facet with the present’s star earlier than an viewers of thousands and thousands.

When this system made its debut in 2003, it appeared unlikely to be successful. Ellen DeGeneres had been in limbo 5 years at that time, ever since ABC had canceled her sitcom a yr after her groundbreaking announcement that she was homosexual. On Thursday, at the beginning of the three,339th and closing episode of her discuss present, she recalled what she had been by and the way a lot occasions had modified.

“When we started this show, I couldn’t say ‘gay,’” Ms. DeGeneres mentioned. “I said it at home a lot. ‘What are we having for our gay breakfast?’ Or, ‘Pass the gay salt.’”

After mentioning that she additionally couldn’t say the phrase “wife” within the time earlier than homosexual marriage was authorized, the digital camera turned to the viewers to seize Ms. DeGeneres’s partner, the actress Portia de Rossi, earlier than returning to the host.