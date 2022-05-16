Ellen DeGeneres’ ‘been crying a lot’ as she bids goodbye to her talk show

Image Source : FILE Ellen DeGeneres’ ‘been crying quite a bit’ as she bids goodbye to her speak present

American media persona and TV host Ellen DeGeneres throughout the two weeks within the run-up to the finale of her long-running speak present has been fairly emotional. According to Page Six, a supply has revealed that “Ellen’s been crying a lot. The whole few weeks leading up to the finale were very emotional.”

She had filmed her last episode of ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ on April 28 and it’s set to air on May 26, that includes an A-list lineup of company, together with Jennifer Aniston and Pink, each of whom appeared on the very first episode on September 8, 2003.

And whereas DeGeneres was unhappy to see the top of her 19-year run, she did not need to exit with a bang. “She wanted to go out quietly. It was friends and family of the cast and crew in the audience,” a highly-placed TV supply instructed Page Six.

Since the present’s debut, the comic has welcomed tons of movie star company, a lot of whom grew to become targets of her good-natured pranks. However, its fame took a success in 2020 after allegations of poisonous set behaviour surfaced.

In a July 2020 letter to workers obtained by Us Weekly, the host stated she’d all the time wished the present to be a “place of happiness,” and he or she apologized for the change that had taken place.

The Emmy winner later said that the accusations have been “very hurtful” to her, however claimed they weren’t the rationale she determined to finish the present. “If I was quitting the show because of that, I wouldn’t have come back this season,” she instructed The Hollywood Reporter.