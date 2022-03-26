Elliott calls on judiciary to ‘reflect community outrage’ when sentencing protesters

“It is a risky thing to do, I am risking my life right now, but not acting is more risky,” he mentioned.

Emma Dorge, 25 was arrested early on Friday morning after she suspended herself from a bipod construction on a freight line at Tempe.

All three of Friday’s protesters have been hit with a slew of costs and refused bail to seem in Parramatta Bail Court on Saturday.

Transport Minister David Elliott known as on the judiciary to “reflect the community’s outrage” when sentencing local weather change activists who’ve been inflicting disruption round Port Botany. He denied his phrases had been encroaching upon the independence of judges.

“I’m not encroaching on any independence,” he mentioned at a press convention on Saturday.