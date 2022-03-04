Elliott warned of ‘massive disruption’ to rail network night before shutdown
NSW Transport Minister David Elliott obtained a textual content message warning of looming “massive disruption” to the Sydney rail community the night time earlier than it was shut down, however says he determined to attend till he woke the following morning to search out out what it “would look like”.
Under heavy questioning on Friday concerning the dramatic events of final week, Mr Elliott insisted that he learnt concerning the shutdown solely by way of social media from his constituents when he woke about 4am on Monday, February 21, to commuter chaos.
During a heated finances estimates listening to on Friday, Mr Elliott was grilled a few trove of internal documents, together with a textual content message that advised he was instructed of the “massive disruption” the night time earlier than it occurred.
At 10.51pm on the night time earlier than the shutdown, Mr Elliott and his ministerial workers had been forwarded a textual content message from a senior transport company official warning that “massive disruption” was anticipated on the Monday morning.
Asked why he didn’t make additional inquiries after being warned concerning the prospect of huge disruption, Mr Elliot mentioned: “I was waiting to get up at four in the morning to find out what the massive disruption would look like.”
Mr Elliott has mentioned repeatedly that he didn’t know concerning the determination to close down the rail community till it occurred on Monday final week.
The 10.51pm textual content message was despatched close to the top of a gathering of senior Transport officers between 9.30pm and 11pm on February 20, throughout which Transport for NSW Secretary Rob Sharp endorsed a suggestion that Sydney Trains could be “unable to safely operate the network”, and the choice was made to close it down the following day.
Internal paperwork present that it sparked a collection of calls by the company’s senior officers to temporary the chiefs of workers for varied authorities ministers concerning the “network closure … and anticipated disruption”.