Elliott warned of ‘massive disruption’ to rail network night before shutdown

NSW Transport Minister David Elliott obtained a textual content message warning of looming “massive disruption” to the Sydney rail community the night time earlier than it was shut down, however says he determined to attend till he woke the following morning to search out out what it “would look like”.

Under heavy questioning on Friday concerning the dramatic events of final week, Mr Elliott insisted that he learnt concerning the shutdown solely by way of social media from his constituents when he woke about 4am on Monday, February 21, to commuter chaos.

Transport Minister David Elliott is grilled on Friday at a finances estimates listening to concerning the rail community shutdown. Credit:James Brickwood

During a heated finances estimates listening to on Friday, Mr Elliott was grilled a few trove of internal documents, together with a textual content message that advised he was instructed of the “massive disruption” the night time earlier than it occurred.

At 10.51pm on the night time earlier than the shutdown, Mr Elliott and his ministerial workers had been forwarded a textual content message from a senior transport company official warning that “massive disruption” was anticipated on the Monday morning.