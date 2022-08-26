Elliott warns of ‘radical options’ if rail dispute not resolved soon
Transport Minister David Elliott has warned he’ll pursue “radical options” if the rail unions fail to behave in good religion and resolve their long-running dispute with the federal government over new intercity trains and pay inside the subsequent two weeks.
With the dispute inflicting sporadic disruptions to Sydney’s rail community for months, Elliott stated in a best-case situation he believed it might be settled subsequent week if an settlement over modifications to the multibillion-dollar intercity prepare fleet and pay for rail staff might be reached.
However, he warned that in a worst-case situation it may drag on for one more six months if the 2 sides remained in a stand-off.
Elliott informed a price range estimates listening to on Friday that he had “lots of radical options” at his disposal if negotiations with the unions go “to pastry” over the subsequent two weeks.
He declined repeatedly to elaborate on the choices however stated they’d be “a lot more radical” than “shredding” the enterprise settlement – a transfer he dominated out pursuing.
Senior authorities officers are attributable to maintain intense negotiations over pay with the six rail unions on Wednesday, the identical day as rail staff plan to refuse to function foreign-built trains.
The industrial motion will trigger main disruptions to coach companies as a result of foreign-built trains make up about three quarters of the state’s rail fleet.
At the identical time Elliott was saying the potential for “radical options”, his Liberal colleague and Employee Relations Minister Damien Tudehope was going through a separate estimates listening to.
Confronted with Elliott’s assertion, Tudehope – who has discovered himself at odds a number of occasions with the transport minister in coping with rail unions – stated he deliberate to take a extra typical strategy.