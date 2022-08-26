Elliott warns of ‘radical options’ if rail dispute not resolved soon

Transport Minister David Elliott has warned he’ll pursue “radical options” if the rail unions fail to behave in good religion and resolve their long-running dispute with the federal government over new intercity trains and pay inside the subsequent two weeks.

With the dispute inflicting sporadic disruptions to Sydney’s rail community for months, Elliott stated in a best-case situation he believed it might be settled subsequent week if an settlement over modifications to the multibillion-dollar intercity prepare fleet and pay for rail staff might be reached.

However, he warned that in a worst-case situation it may drag on for one more six months if the 2 sides remained in a stand-off.

Transport Minister David Elliott warns of ‘radical options’ throughout a price range estimates listening to. Credit:James Brickwood

Elliott informed a price range estimates listening to on Friday that he had “lots of radical options” at his disposal if negotiations with the unions go “to pastry” over the subsequent two weeks.