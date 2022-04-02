Ellyse Perry on track for World Cup final as specialist batter

Ellyse Perry is on monitor to keep away from a second World Cup closing heartbreak and take her place in Sunday’s showpiece as a specialist batter in opposition to England.

Perry has missed Australia’s final two matches in New Zealand with a again problem and underwent two crunch coaching classes in Christchurch forward of the ultimate.

Captain Meg Lanning reported Perry has come by means of the health take a look at effectively, and the one barrier now’s how she recovers from the runout.

“We feel like we’ll have a full squad to pick from,” Lanning mentioned. “Ellyse got through a pretty hard and high intensity session yesterday and she’s trained again today and is feeling pretty good.

“It’ll simply rely on how she pulls up form of this afternoon … at this stage, it is wanting fairly good.”

Perry was unable to play in Australia’s T20 World Cup semi-final or final on home soil two years ago after a hamstring injury during the group stage.

She hasn’t bowled in a match or in the nets since pulling up from her three-over spell against South Africa 12 days ago. But with a batting average of near 50 in the one-day format, Lanning said she wouldn’t hesitate in picking the 31-year-old solely as a batter.

“She can positively play as a specialist bat and that is in all probability the probably state of affairs,” she said. “She hasn’t bowled for a few weeks now and it could be tough for her to come back out and bowl in a closing if she hadn’t performed that.”

The selectors will make a final decision on Saturday afternoon rather than leave it to the morning of the final so that players can prepare.

Perry’s likely selection could mean Annabel Sutherland misses the final. Sutherland has played six times this tournament, taking three wickets at 38.66 and batting twice for 48 runs without being dismissed. The most likely selection means Lanning will have six bowlers at her disposal rather than her preferred seven.

“Six is actually sufficient,” Lanning insisted. “Seven is a little bit of a luxurious simply in case you want to go to totally different choices.

“Throughout the tournament there’s been times when someone hasn’t bowled at all. We’ve got six very good bowlers who we take into this game and full confidence that they’ll be able to do the job.”