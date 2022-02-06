Ellyse Perry’s all-round genius carries Australia to Women’s Ashes victory

Takes 3 for 12 to limit England to 129 and scores 40 of these runs herself

Australia 5 for 131 (Perry 40, Gardner 31*, Cross 2-46) beat England 129 (Ecclestone 32*, Jones 28, McGrath 3-4, Perry 3-12, Jonassen 2-25) by 5 wickets

Ellyse Perry wound again the clock with a classic all-round efficiency as Australia overcame a shaky chase to beat England by 5 wickets and safe an outright Ashes victory.

After an excellent efficiency within the discipline restricted England to a paltry 129, Australia misplaced common wickets on a tough Junction Oval pitch however had been held collectively by a fluent Perry, who top-scored with 40 off 64 balls to enrich her earlier three-wicket haul.

Australia’s hopes of a fast chase nosedived with the early wickets of Rachael Haynes and Meg Lanning, who was bowled for a duck by seamer Kate Cross. No. 4 Perry, who made a golden duck within the first ODI, was unperturbed as she drove her first two balls for fours in a present of intent.

Opener Alyssa Healy, nevertheless, could not discover her rhythm and scored simply 13 off 33 balls earlier than smashing Cross over cowl for six. It didn’t ignite her with Healy hitting fast Nat Sciver straight to mid-off as Australia wobbled at 49 for 3.

A pumped-up Sciver, who opened the bowling instead of the injured Katherine Brunt, utilised the quick ball in a bid to rattle Perry, however she was up for the problem and so too in opposition to the spin of Sophie Ecclestone. Her adept footwork was an actual deal with to observe.

With such a tame whole to overtake, Perry eyed being there on the finish however was run out on a direct throw from Cross who had moments earlier injured her wrist after diving within the discipline.

It raised England’s faint hopes however a number of lusty blows from Ashleigh Gardner sealed victory within the thirty sixth over for Australia, who gained one other psychological edge forward of the World Cup the place the groups meet on March 5.

England had little or no pleasure within the second ODI Getty Images

Having retained the Ashes after a 27-run win within the opening ODI in Canberra, Australia now boast a commanding 10-4 lead within the multi-format collection forward of the ultimate recreation on Tuesday. England wanted to duplicate the 2017 Ashes once they received the ultimate two T20Is to sq. the collection 8-all however a sluggish batting effort proved expensive amid sunny Melbourne circumstances.

Seamers Perry and Tahlia McGrath claimed three wickets apiece whereas spinners Alana King and Jess Jonassen strangled England’s beleaguered batters after the powerplay. Australia maintained management via relentless bowling, spectacular catching and astute captaincy from Lanning as England tumbled after a vibrant begin to be bowled out for 129 within the forty sixth over.

Perry bounced again from a lacklustre efficiency in Canberra by eradicating opener Tammy Beaumont after wicketkeeper Healy held an excellent outstretched catch in her proper glove. It was Perry’s first ODI wicket since October 2019 however she briefly took a again seat to the spin duo of King and Jonassen, who mixed for 2-21 throughout 11 overs in tandem.

King, a Melbourne native supported by family and friends carrying ‘Alana Army’ t-shirts within the terraces, grabbed her first ODI wicket when she trapped opener Lauren Winfield-Hill to set off one other England collapse on this collection.

A miserly Jonassen picked up a pissed off Sciver then trapped England captain Heather Knight, who fell lbw for the third straight time within the collection. Lanning, who may seemingly do no mistaken together with her bowling adjustments, took a blinder at first slip to dismiss Danni Wyatt as a red-hot Australia loved a purple patch within the discipline.

Australia’s efforts had been made much more spectacular with out their two match-winners from the opening ODI after Beth Mooney rested and Darcie Brown missed as a consequence of basic soreness. They will probably be aiming to complete the collection on a excessive on the similar venue on Tuesday and guarantee England – like their male counterparts – go away Australia with out tasting victory within the Ashes.