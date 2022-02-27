Elon Musk activates Starlink satellites to give Ukraine data backup

SpaceX founder Elon Musk has activated Starlink, his business web community, in Ukraine, with “more terminals en route,” the billionaire stated.

Musk’s SpaceX has hundreds of Starlink satellites in orbit, which permit the corporate to beam broadband providers round Earth, with out the necessity for fiber-optic cables. The satellites might maintain Ukraine on-line if its web infrastructure is broken by Russia’s assaults.

Musk’s transfer got here in response to a plea by Ukraine’s First Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov, who known as for assistance on Saturday, as Ukraine fought off an invasion and sustained cyberattacks by Russian forces.

Tweeting immediately at Musk, Fedorov stated: “While you try to colonize Mars — Russia try to occupy Ukraine! While your rockets successfully land from space — Russian rockets attack Ukrainian civil people! We ask you to provide Ukraine with Starlink stations and to address sane Russians to stand.”

In response, Musk stated: “Starlink service is now active in Ukraine. More terminals en route.”