Elon Musk buys stake in Twitter to become top shareholder

Tesla Inc prime boss Elon Musk revealed a 9.2 per cent stake in Twitter Inc, price practically $US3 billion ($4 billion), making him the micro-blogging web site’s largest shareholder and triggering a greater than 25 per cent rise within the firm’s shares.

Musk’s transfer comes shut on the heels of his tweet that he was giving a “serious thought” to constructing a brand new social media platform, whereas questioning Twitter’s dedication to free speech.

Technology entrepreneur Elon Musk. Credit:AP

A prolific Twitter person, Musk has over 80 million followers since becoming a member of the location in 2009 and has used the platform to make a number of bulletins, together with teasing a go-private deal for Tesla that landed him in regulatory crosshairs.

Of late, nonetheless, the world’s richest individual has been vital of the social media platform and its insurance policies, and just lately ran a Twitter ballot asking customers in the event that they believed the platform adheres to the precept of free speech, to which over 70 per cent voted “no”.