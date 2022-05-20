Elon Musk called the woman who accused him of sexually harassing her flight attendant friend a ‘far left’ actress ‘with a major political axe to grind’

Elon Musk is at present going through a sexual misconduct declare regarding an incident aboard his personal jet on 2016.Jae C. Hong/AP

Elon Musk took to Twitter on Thursday to rebut accusations of sexual harassment.

Musk referred to as the accusations “utterly untrue” and referred to as Insider’s supply a “liar.”

He additionally referred to as the supply “a far left activist/actress in LA with a major political axe to grind.”

Elon Musk took to Twitter on Thursday evening to hit out at a girl who has accused him of sexually harassing her buddy aboard his personal jet in 2016.

Musk is at present going through a sexual misconduct claim. It entails the billionaire suggesting he might purchase a horse for a SpaceX flight attendant if she had been keen to carry out a intercourse act on him.

These particulars had been revealed in a bombshell Insider investigation into the incident printed earlier on Thursday.

About seven hours after Insider’s piece was launched, Musk responded to a Twitter person who wrote: “Where were these wild accusations against @elonmusk before he took a stand against the establishment?”

“Exactly,” Musk tweeted, adding that he thought these had been “wild accusations” which can be “utterly untrue.”

He then went on to name out Insider’s supply — a buddy of the flight attendant who accused Musk of propositioning her.

“But I have a challenge to this liar who claims their friend saw me ‘exposed’ — describe just one thing, anything at all (scars, tattoos, …) that isn’t known by the public. She won’t be able to do so, because it never happened,” Musk tweeted.

He then went on to say that the girl’s buddy, whom Insider spoke to, “is a far left activist/actress in LA with a major political axe to grind.”

Musk then claimed that he by no means responded to Insider’s requests for remark, tweeting: “No, it was clear that their only goal was a hit price to interfere with the Twitter acquisition. The story was written before they even talked to me.”

Contrary to Musk’s declare, Insider did contact Musk for comment on its story. Responding by way of electronic mail, he mentioned there was “a lot more to this story.”

“If I were inclined to engage in sexual harassment, this is unlikely to be the first time in my entire 30-year career that it comes to light,” he wrote to Insider, whereas additionally calling the story a “politically motivated hit piece.”

Story continues

Musk didn’t reply to Insider’s reiteration of a proposal to touch upon the claims, regardless of being given extra time to take action.

Musk has repeatedly claimed that he’s being attacked for his political views. This week, he additionally called the Democratic Party a “party of division and hate” whereas vowing to vote Republican.

Read the unique article on Business Insider