Elon Musk challenges Russia’s Putin to ‘single combat’ for Ukraine in tweet

Tesla and SpaceX’s Elon Musk challenged Russian president Vladimir Putin to a “single combat” for Ukraine in a tweet on Monday.

“I hereby challenge Vladimir Putin to single combat,” Musk’s tweet learn, spelling out the Russian president’s identify in Cyrillic letters of the Russian alphabet. “Stakes are Ukraine,” he added within the tweet, spelling out Ukraine in its personal language.

Tagging the Kremlin’s official English Twitter account, the SpaceX founder mentioned in a follow-up tweet: “Do you agree to fight?”

In response to a different twitter person’s remark about how Putin may win any combat, Musk then tweeted: “If Putin could so easily humiliate the west, then he would easily accept the challenge. But he will not.”

Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Musk has been very vocal in regards to the battle on Twitter and thru his corporations, and has since mocked a number of Russian officers on social media and offered Starlink web companies and gear to conflict-battered Ukraine.

The tweet to problem Putin got here after a sequence of tweets from earlier within the day. Musk posted a meme that said, “Netflix waiting for the war to end to make a movie about a black Ukraine guy falls in love with a transgender Russian soldier,” with an image of Narcos actor Wagner Moura, who performed Pablo Escobar within the Netflix sequence.

This was then adopted by a tweet that said “There is a beauty to biological substrate” and “by the pricking of my thumbs…”

