Elon Musk could be in hot water over delay in disclosing Twitter stake

US regulators are investigating Elon Musk’s delayed disclosure of his sizeable stake in Twitter final month, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing folks accustomed to the matter.

Musk disclosed a 9.2 per cent stake in Twitter to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on April 4, a delay of no less than 10 days since surpassing the 5 per cent threshold for revealing a shareholding, the report mentioned. Filings revealed he handed that threshold on MArch 14.

Musk has an extended historical past of grappling with the SEC. Credit:AP

An investor who crosses a 5 per cent stake should file a type with the SEC inside 10 days. It serves as an early signal to stakeholders {that a} massive investor may search to manage the corporate.

The SEC declined to touch upon the report and the Tesla high boss didn’t instantly reply to a Reuters request for remark.