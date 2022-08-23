Elon Musk Criticised Over Claims He Took 9-Minute Flight On His Jet

File picture of Tesla chief Elon Musk.

World’s richest individual Elon Musk is going through criticism on-line after a Twitter consumer claimed that he took a nine-minute flight from San Jose to San Francisco on his personal jet. The super-short 35-mile flight occurred on May 6, however Twitter consumer Hayden Clarkin posted a screenshot of the Tesla CEO’s travels over the weekend and it prompted led to a barrage of feedback from different customers who expressed outrage over the carbon footprint left behind by the pinnacle of an electrical automobile firm.

The screenshot posted by Mr Clarkin had been initially captured by the automated bot account @ElonJet, which is run by Jack Sweeney, a college scholar who tracks personal jets owned by celebrities from web sites equivalent to ADB-B Exchange.

Mr Clarkin stated in his tweet that the identical distance on an specific practice would have been 5 stops or almost an hour.

Elon Musk took a 9 minute flight to San Francisco from San Jose, which is 5 stops on Caltrain. I actually don’t have any phrases. pic.twitter.com/dToHAkxBFF — Hayden Clarkin (@the_transit_guy) August 21, 2022

“Elon Musk took a 9 minute flight to San Francisco from San Jose, which is 5 stops on Caltrain. I literally have no words,” he wrote on his Twitter deal with named “Transit Guy”.

“Oh great point, SFO and San Jose would be a stop away from each other on the HSR project he’s tried to derail,” he stated in a follow-up tweet, highlighting how Mr Musk has been a vocal critic of a proposed high-speed rail challenge connecting main cities in California.

Twitter customers criticised Mr Musk for taking such a brief flight.

“But women should have more children to conserve the human race, meanwhile Bad Boys Billionaires can continue making Earth uninhabitable,” one consumer tweeted.

“Won’t be surprised if ppl found out that 50% of CO2 emission is generated by just 1% of the world’s population,” stated one other.

Some customers, in the meantime, identified that US President Joe Biden had lately travelled on Air Force One from Washington, DC, to Wilmington, Delaware.

Hay neckbeard; Biden took a 747 from DD to Delaware. 24 minutes… https://t.co/O8zFxSKTI6pic.twitter.com/4ZKPMk6wis — NevilleTheCat (@WorryTheFloof) August 22, 2022

However, one journalist provided an alternative explanation, saying that the airplane was probably simply being ‘repositioned’.