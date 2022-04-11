Elon Musk decides not to join Twitter board

Twitter Inc’s largest shareholder, Elon Musk, has determined to not be part of its board, Chief Executive Parag Agrawal mentioned late on Sunday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Musk, who calls himself a free-speech absolutist and has been crucial of Twitter, disclosed a 9.1 % stake on April 4 and mentioned he plans to result in important enhancements on the social media platform.

His appointment to the board was to grow to be efficient on Saturday and would have prevented him from being a helpful proprietor of greater than 14.9 % of widespread inventory.

But “Elon shared that same morning that he will no longer be joining the board,” Agrawal mentioned in a word on Twitter.

“I believe this is for the best. We have and will always value input from our shareholders whether they are on our Board or not. Elon is our biggest shareholder and we will remain open to his input,” Agrawal mentioned.

Musk restricted his response to a face with hand over mouth emoticon on Twitter. Tesla didn’t instantly reply to an e mail despatched to the corporate in search of a remark from Musk.

News of Musk taking a board seat had some Twitter workers panicking over the way forward for the social media agency’s potential to reasonable content material, firm insiders advised Reuters.

Before taking a stake, Musk ran a Twitter ballot asking customers in the event that they believed Twitter adheres to the precept of free speech.

A day after changing into the biggest shareholder, he launched one other ballot asking customers if they need an edit button, a long-awaited function on which the social media platform has been working.

The Tesla boss additionally requested customers in a ballot if Twitter’s headquarters ought to be transformed right into a homeless shelter, a plan backed by Amazon.com Inc’s founder Jeff Bezos.

On Saturday, he recommended adjustments to Twitter Blue premium subscription service, together with slashing its worth, banning promoting and giving an choice to pay within the cryptocurrency dogecoin.

Twitter shares, which soared 27 % on April 4 after Musk disclosed his stake, has misplaced 7.5 % since then to Friday’s shut.

“There will be distractions ahead, but our goals and priorities remain unchanged,” Agrawal mentioned in his Sunday word. “Let’s tune out the noise, and stay focused on the work and what we’re building.”

Read extra:

Musk proposes Twitter Blue subscription shake-up days after disclosing Twitter stake

Elon Musk’s arrival stirs fears among some Twitter employees about future

Elon Musk reveals 9.2 pct stake in Twitter, shares surge by 26 pct