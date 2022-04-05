Elon Musk, frequent Twitter critic, joins platform’s board of directors

Tesla CEO Elon Musk will be part of Twitter‘s board of administrators a day after information emerged that he had bought a greater than 9 p.c stake within the firm.

A regulatory submitting from Twitter Inc. mentioned that it had come to an settlement with Musk on Monday that might give him a spot on the board, the Associated Press reported.

The information got here regardless of Musk’s criticism of Twitter over free speech concerns on the platform.

This is a creating story and shall be up to date as extra data turns into out there.