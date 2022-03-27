Elon Musk Giving ‘Serious Thought’ To Build A New Social Media Platform

Elon Musk attends the opening ceremony of the brand new Tesla Gigafactory

Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk is giving “serious thought” to constructing a brand new social media platform, the billionaire stated in a tweet on Saturday.

Musk was responding to a Twitter person’s query on whether or not he would take into account constructing a social media platform consisting of an open supply algorithm and one that might prioritize free speech, and the place propaganda was minimal.

Musk, a prolific person of Twitter himself, has been essential of the social media platform and its insurance policies of late. He has stated the corporate is undermining democracy by failing to stick to free speech ideas.

His tweet comes a day after he put out a Twitter ballot asking customers in the event that they believed Twitter adheres to the precept of free speech, to which over 70% voted “no”.

“The consequences of this poll will be important. Please vote carefully,” he stated on Friday.

If Musk decides to go forward with creating a brand new platform, he can be becoming a member of a rising portfolio of expertise firms which might be positioning themselves as champions of free speech and which hope to attract customers who really feel their views are suppressed on platforms comparable to Twitter, Meta Platform’s Facebook and Alphabet-owned Google’s YouTube.

None of the businesses, together with Donald Trump’s Truth Social, Twitter opponents Gettr and Parler and video web site Rumble, have come near matching the attain and recognition of the mainstream platforms to date.

