Elon Musk is playing a dangerous game of chicken with Twitter

Musk appropriately guess that traders would stress the corporate to just accept the supply, and 10 days after making his bid, threatened to go on to them. “I have attached a merger agreement that is ‘seller friendly’ and that does not require you to recommend in favour of my offer. This will provide all shareholders a voice, and allow for a democratic decision consistent with Twitter’s ethos,” he wrote to Twitter chairman Bret Taylor. A day later, Twitter’s board capitulated and accepted Musk’s supply. But he’s on extra shaky floor this time. Musk’s settlement to purchase the corporate, which expires in October, is binding. The $US1 billion break charge the billionaire has agreed to pay if the deal fails applies provided that the acquisition is scuppered by different means, corresponding to if regulators block it. Simply strolling away invitations a possible lawsuit. Nonetheless, Musk seems set for a struggle. He claims Twitter has wildly underestimated the variety of pretend accounts on the service and stated yesterday that his supply “was based on Twitter’s SEC filings being accurate”. Musk claims that the true variety of pretend customers might be at the least 50 per cent, greater than 10 occasions what Twitter itself says. Twitter has admitted that its personal figures for the variety of pretend accounts are merely estimates, that means even when Musk is right that Twitter is undercounting, he has little floor on which to assert he has been misled. Credit:David Paul Morris/Bloomberg Independent researchers stated Musk could have a degree. Figures from market analysis firm SparkToro and analytics agency FollowerWonk declare that Twitter could also be undercounting pretend accounts by 4 occasions. They stated an evaluation of accounts over the weekend advised the true quantity is round 20 per cent, though they admitted that it had much less knowledge than Twitter itself. The corporations added that high-profile accounts corresponding to Musk’s usually tend to appeal to bots and spam accounts, with as many as 70 per cent of Musk’s personal followers “unlikely to be authentic”.

The firm stated yesterday that Musk can solely again out of the deal if Twitter reneges on customary takeover guarantees, corresponding to to not make massive acquisitions earlier than the deal closes. "It's a very, very weak legal case," says John Coffee, of the Centre on Corporate Governance at Columbia Law School in New York. "He's in the weakest possible position. He did no due diligence. He wanted to rush it [the deal], he wanted it expedited. "Fear is an interesting thing with shareholders – Musk is going to engineer his way into getting this. You can't halve the price, clearly – but there will be some deal done. They'll swallow it, take a price chip and cosy up to their new master." Jonathan Cohen, accomplice at regulation agency Ashurst "Delaware [where Twitter is registered] will almost never let you escape a merger agreement, unless it's something that would shock the entire world."

Twitter might search an injunction forcing Musk to go forward with the deal. But even when it has the suitable to take Musk to courtroom, it might not have the urge for food. His fortune of greater than $US200 billion makes him value a number of occasions what Twitter is value, giving him loads of firepower for a protracted authorized battle. Musk has loads of courtroom historical past, launching authorized challenges towards the Securities and Exchange Commission over a 2018 settlement associated to the botched Tesla deal, and efficiently defending himself in a defamation case introduced by a British caving skilled whom he had known as a “pedo guy”. Coffee says Musk is prone to be playing that Twitter would fairly promote itself at a lower cost than undergo years of litigation towards an unpredictable and high-profile goal. “Nobody is going to pay a higher price than $US54.20. They may get damages. But they have a year of uncertainty,” he says. It wouldn’t be the primary time. One veteran banker compares the battle to French luxurious big LVMH’s takeover of the US jeweller Tiffany final 12 months. After agreeing a $US16.2 billion takeover in 2019, LVMH tried to again out through the pandemic. Tiffany sued and in the end the deal went forward, but at a slightly reduced $US15.8 billion.