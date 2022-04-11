Elon Musk no longer joining Twitter’s board of directors

Tesla CEO Elon Musk received’t be becoming a member of Twitter’s board of administrators as beforehand introduced

SAN FRANCISCO — Tesla CEO Elon Musk will not be becoming a member of ‘s board of administrators as beforehand introduced. The tempestuous billionaire stays Twitter’s largest shareholder.

Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal tweeted the information, which adopted a weekend of Musk tweets suggesting potential adjustments to Twitter, together with making the location ad-free. Nearly 90% of Twitter’s 2021 income got here from advertisements.

“Elon’s appointment to the board was to become officially effective on 4/9, but Elon shared that same morning that he would not be joining the board,” Agrawal wrote in a reposted word initially despatched to Tesla workers. “I believe this is for the best.”

Agrawal did not supply a proof for Musk’s obvious determination, though he dropped one main trace. The Twitter board “believed having Elon as a fiduciary of the company, where he, like all board members, has to act in the best interests of the company and all our shareholders, was the best path forward,” he wrote.

Musk posted a few cryptic tweets late Sunday, including one showing a meme saying, “In all fairness, your honor, my client was in goblin mode,” followed by one saying “Explains everything.” Another, later tweet was of an emoji with a hand over its mouth.

He now has a 9% stake in Twitter, raising questions about how he might try to reshape the social media platform as Twitter’s biggest shareholder.

Musk’s 80.5 million Twitter followers make him one of the most popular figures on the platform, rivaling pop stars like Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga. But his prolific tweeting has sometimes gotten him into trouble, such as when he has used it to promote his business ventures, rally Tesla loyalists, question pandemic measures and pick fights.

In one famous example, Musk apologized to a British cave explorer who alleged the Tesla CEO had branded him a pedophile by referring to him as “pedo guy” in an indignant — and subsequently deleted — tweet. The explorer filed a defamation go well with, though a Los Angeles jury later cleared Musk.

He’s additionally been locked in a long-running dispute with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission over his Twitter exercise. Musk and Tesla in 2018 agreed to pay $40 million in civil fines and for Musk to have his tweets authorized by a company lawyer after he tweeted about having the cash to take Tesla personal at $420 per share. That didn’t occur however the tweet brought about Tesla’s inventory worth to leap. His lawyer has contended that the SEC is infringing on Musk’s free speech rights.

Musk has described himself as a “free speech absolutist” and has mentioned he doesn’t assume Twitter resides as much as free speech ideas — an opinion shared by followers of Donald Trump and several other right-wing political figures who’ve had their accounts suspended for violating Twitter content material guidelines.

But what’s actually has been driving Musk’s Twitter involvement isn’t clear. Other preoccupations with the service embrace arguing to make Twitter’s algorithm viewable by the general public, widening the supply of “verified” Twitter accounts, and blasting a profile picture initiative involving non-fungible tokens, or NFTs.

Musk has additionally referred to as “crypto spam bots,” which search tweets for cryptocurrency associated key phrases then pose as buyer help to empty consumer crypto wallets, the “most annoying problem on Twitter.”

Twitter’s CEO and different board members have praised Musk, suggesting they could take his concepts critically.

Agrawal’s preliminary actions since taking on from co-founder Jack Dorsey in November have concerned reorganizing divisions with out making main adjustments. The firm has lengthy lagged behind its social media rivals and boasts far fewer customers.