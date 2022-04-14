Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter for $41 billion

Billionaire Elon Musk has provided to purchase Twitter for about $41 billion, simply days after rejecting a seat on the social media firm’s board.

Musk’s provide worth of $54.20 per share, which was disclosed in a regulatory submitting on Thursday, represents a 38 p.c premium to Twitter’s April 1 shut, the final buying and selling day earlier than the Tesla CEO’s greater than 9 p.c stake within the firm was made public.

Twitter’s shares jumped 12 p.c in premarket buying and selling.

“Since making my investment I now realize the company will neither thrive nor serve this societal imperative in its current form. Twitter needs to be transformed as a private company,” Musk mentioned in a letter to Twitter Chairman Bret Taylor.

“My offer is my best and final offer and if it is not accepted, I would need to reconsider my position as a shareholder,” Musk mentioned.

Earlier this week, Musk mentioned he had deserted a plan to affix Twitter’s board, simply as his tenure was about to start out. Taking the board seat would have prevented him from a doable takeover of the corporate.

