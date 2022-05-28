Elon Musk posts Twitter-related cartoon, share leaves people with thoughts

Elon Musk lately took to Twitter to share a put up which has created a chatter amongst tweeple. Without any phrases, he shared a picture that has prompted folks to provide you with numerous feedback with some making an attempt to decipher the that means behind the picture.

The tech billionaire posted a cartoon that exhibits an individual liberating a fowl from a cage. What is attention-grabbing to notice is that the caricature of the person resembles the Tesla CEO and contained in the cage the enduring blue fowl of Twitter is seen sitting with the gate open in entrance of it.

Take a have a look at the put up that Elon Musk posted:

It didn’t take lengthy for the tweet to seize folks’s consideration. Since being posted, the share has additionally gathered over 2.8 lakh likes and the numbers are solely growing. The put up has additionally been retweeted over 27,000 occasions. People had numerous issues to say whereas reacting to the put up.

Shibetoshi Nakamoto, pseudonym of Dogecoin co-creator Billy Markus, reacted to the put up. “Despite all my rage I am still just a bird in a cage,” he wrote. His tweet additionally obtained a reply from Musk. Take a have a look at what the SpaceX CEO tweeted:

“Does that mean you will restore suspended accounts??? Right??” requested one other. “It can be understood in two ways, Elon Musk says goodbye to the idea of becoming the founder of Twitter or Elon Musk gives Twitter freedom without censorship and restrictions. So what is it?” posted a 3rd making an attempt to grasp the rationale behind Musk’s tweet.

A couple of shared a specific tweet and posted that it’s the unique artist who created the caricature:

Earlier Elon Musk took over Twitter in a $44 billion deal. However, lately he shared that he’s placing an acquisition plan “on hold” for the second.

What are your ideas on the put up by Elon Musk?