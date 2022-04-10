Elon Musk Proposes Dogecoin For Twitter’s Blue Premium Subscription Payment

Musk proposes Twitter Blue subscription shake-up

Elon Musk, Twitter Inc’s largest shareholder, on Saturday instructed a raft of modifications to the social media big’s Twitter Blue premium subscription service, together with slashing its value, banning promoting and giving an choice to pay within the cryptocurrency dogecoin.

Musk, who disclosed a 9.2 per cent stake in Twitter simply days in the past, was supplied a seat on its board of administrators, a transfer which made some Twitter staff panic over the way forward for its potential to reasonable content material.

Twitter Blue, launched in June 2021, is Twitter’s first subscription service and provides “exclusive access to premium features” on a month-to-month subscription foundation, Twitter says. It is on the market within the United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

In a Twitter submit, the top of electrical car maker Tesla Inc instructed that customers who join Twitter Blue ought to pay considerably lower than the present $2.99 a month, and may get an authentication checkmark in addition to an choice to pay in native forex.

“Price should probably be ~$2/month, but paid 12 months up front & account doesn’t get checkmark for 60 days (watch for credit card chargebacks) & suspended with no refund if used for scam/spam,” Musk mentioned in a tweet.

“And no ads,” Musk instructed. “The power of corporations to dictate policy is greatly enhanced if Twitter depends on advertising money to survive.”

Musk additionally proposed an choice to pay with dogecoin and requested Twitter customers for his or her views.

Twitter declined to touch upon Musk’s options.

The firm already lets individuals tip their favourite content material creators utilizing bitcoin. Twitter had mentioned final 12 months that it deliberate to help authentication for NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, that are digital belongings comparable to pictures or movies that exist on a blockchain.

Musk additionally began a ballot on his Twitter account – which has greater than 81 million followers – asking whether or not the agency’s San Francisco headquarters needs to be transformed to a homeless shelter as “no-one shows up (to work there)”. The ballot acquired extra 300,000 votes in an hour, with 90% answering sure.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV employees and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)