Elon Musk says doubt about spam accounts could doom Twitter deal

LONDON — Tesla CEO Elon Musk says his deal to buy Twitter cannot transfer ahead until the corporate reveals public proof that lower than 5% of the accounts on the social media platform are faux or spam.

Musk made the remark in a reply to a different person on Twitter early Tuesday. He spent a lot of the day past in a back-and-forth with Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal, who posted a collection of tweets explaining his firm’s effort to struggle bots and the way it has persistently estimated that lower than 5% of Twitter accounts are faux.

In his tweet Tuesday, Musk stated that “20% fake/spam accounts, while 4 times what Twitter claims, could be much higher. My offer was based on Twitter’s SEC filings being accurate.”

He added: “Yesterday, Twitter’s CEO publicly refused to show proof of 5%. This deal cannot move forward until he does.”

Twitter declined to remark.

It’s Musk’s newest salvo over inauthentic accounts, an issue he has stated he wants to rid Twitter of.

At a Miami know-how convention Monday, Musk estimated that at the very least 20% of Twitter’s 229 million accounts are spam bots, a share he stated was on the low finish of his evaluation, based on a Bloomberg News report.

The battle over spam accounts kicked off final week when Musk tweeted that the Twitter deal was on on maintain pending affirmation of the corporate’s estimates that they make up lower than 5% of whole customers.

Also on the All In Summit, Musk gave the strongest trace but that he would like to pay less for Twitter than the $44 billion provide he made final month.

He stated a viable deal at a cheaper price wouldn’t be out of the query, based on the report by Bloomberg, which stated it seen a livestream video of the convention posted by a Twitter person.

Musk’s feedback are prone to bolster theories from analysts that the billionaire both desires out of the deal or to purchase the corporate at a less expensive worth. His tweet Tuesday got here in reply to at least one from a Tesla information web site speculating that Musk “may be looking for a better Twitter deal as $44 billion seems too high.”

“Twitter shares will be under pressure this morning again as the chances of a deal ultimately getting done is not looking good now,” Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives, who covers each Twitter and Tesla, stated in a analysis observe. He estimated that there is “60%+ chance” that Musk finally ends up strolling away from the deal and paying the $1 billion breakup charge.

Musk made the provide to purchase Twitter for $54.20 per share on April 14. Twitter shares have slid since then and are actually down by simply over 8%, to shut at $37.39 on Monday.

To finance the acquisition, Musk pledged a few of his Tesla shares, which have slumped by a few third for the reason that deal was introduced.