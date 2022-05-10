Elon Musk says he would lift twitter ban on former US President Trump

Elon Musk on Tuesday mentioned he would raise Twitter’s ban on former US President Donald Trump if Musk’s deal to purchase the worldwide messaging platform is profitable.

“I would reverse the ban,” the billionaire mentioned at a Financial Times convention, noting that he doesn’t personal Twitter but, so “this is not like a thing that will definitely happen.”

The Tesla chief’s $44-billion deal to purchase Twitter should nonetheless get the backing of shareholders and regulators, however he has voiced enthusiasm for much less content material moderation and fewer bans.

