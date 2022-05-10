Elon Musk says he would ‘reverse the permanent ban’ of Donald Trump on Twitter.

Elon Musk mentioned that if his deal to purchase Twitter closes he would “reverse the permanent ban” and let former President Donald J. Trump again onto the social community, undoing the social community’s resolution after Mr. Trump’s tweets concerning the riots on the U.S. Capitol final yr.

“I do think it was not correct to ban Donald Trump, I think that was a mistake, because it alienated a large part of the country, and did not ultimately result in Donald Trump not having a voice,” Mr. Musk mentioned at a Financial Times conference on Tuesday.

Twitter, together with different platforms together with Facebook, barred Mr. Trump from tweeting within the wake of the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol constructing. Twitter mentioned on the time that Mr. Trump had violated insurance policies and risked inciting violence amongst his supporters. Facebook banned Mr. Trump for comparable causes.

Mr. Musk known as the choice to ban Mr. Trump “morally wrong and flat-out stupid.” He mentioned particular person posts to Twitter could possibly be hidden, and that people might nonetheless be briefly suspended “if they say something that is illegal or otherwise just, you know, destructive to the world.” But he mentioned that “permanent bans just fundamentally undermine trust in Twitter.”