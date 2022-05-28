Elon Musk Says Recession “A Good Thing”, Predicts How Long It Will Last

Tesla CEO Elon Musk stated that financial recession is an effective factor.

Billionaire Elon Musk, who beforehand predicted an financial recession, has claimed that it’s really a superb factor, a mandatory “rude awakening” after a lax angle from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Tesla CEO was responding to customers on Twitter when he stated that “some bankruptcies need to happen”.

The Twitter person Zack on Friday requested Mr Musk, “Do you still think we’re approaching a recession?”

In response, the SpaceX chief stated, “Yes, but this is actually a good thing. It has been raining money on fools for too long. Some bankruptcies need to happen. Also, all the Covid stay-at-home stuff has tricked people into thinking that you don’t actually need to work hard. Rude awakening inbound!”

“How lengthy do you imagine this recession will persist Elon? You known as it!! Just curious may this one final yr(s)??” another user asked the industrialist.

“Based on previous expertise, about 12 to 18 months. Companies which can be inherently detrimental money movement (ie worth destroyers) must die, in order that they cease consuming sources,” said Mr Musk.

According to New York Post, analysts have recently stated that the US economy is more likely to enter a recession as a result of persistently high inflation rates and supply chain disruptions caused by COVID.

As per figures issued by the US government on Thursday, the gross domestic product (GDP), which is the broadest measure of goods and services generated across the country, decreased by 1.5 per cent in the first quarter of 2022.

The 1.5 per cent decrease contrasted sharply with the 6.9 per cent rise in GDP recorded in the fourth quarter of 2021.

The result, according to analysts, was attributable to strong US consumer spending on imports, which outstripped expenditure on exports, the post further reported.

