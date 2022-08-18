World
Elon Musk says tweet about buying Manchester United was a joke – Times of India
WASHINGTON: Elon Musk tweeted on Tuesday that “I’m not buying any sports teams”, calling a viral submit about him buying Manchester United a joke.
The world’s richest man has a behavior of posting provocative statements on Twitter for enjoyable and Musk was at it once more when he instructed his greater than 103 million followers: “Also, I’m shopping for Manchester United ur welcome.”
The billionaire Tesla and SpaceX CEO made the remark in reply to a different of his tweets, about supporting each of the United States’ two main political events.
The 51-year-old, who’s embroiled in a lawsuit over his bid to purchase Twitter, was subsequently requested on the platform if he was critical about proudly owning Manchester United.
“No, this is a long-running joke on Twitter. I’m not buying any sports teams,” Musk replied, after his unique tweet garnered almost 500,000 “likes” in a matter of hours.
“Although, if it were any team, it would be Man U. They were my fav team as a kid.”
Manchester United, one of many greatest golf equipment in world soccer however struggling a chronic hunch, are owned by the Glazer household. They have been focused by indignant followers.
There was no quick response from United or its house owners to Musk’s tweets.
Shares of the workforce listed on the New York Stock Exchange are down yr up to now, however ended Tuesday flat, with a market capitalization of $2.1 billion.
Despite calling it a joke, Musk’s tweet might land him in bother with US regulators.
The Glazers are the main target of fan fury after the workforce’s dramatic fall from grace.
The Americans additionally personal the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, an NFL franchise in Florida.
United followers have protested in opposition to the workforce’s senior administration for poor performances lately, in addition to their involvement in a plan to begin a brand new “Super League” of Europe’s richest groups.
The Red Devils completed final season a lowly sixth within the English Premier League.
United have made one other poor begin to the marketing campaign below their new coach Erik ten Hag and are backside of the desk after two defeats in as many video games.
Fresh protests in opposition to the Glazers are deliberate forward of United’s subsequent sport, at house to fierce rivals Liverpool on August 22.
Musk, who just lately bought almost $7 billion value of Tesla shares, is in a serious authorized battle within the US state of Delaware over his aborted plan to purchase Twitter.
