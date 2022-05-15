Elon Musk says Twitter legal team told him he violated an NDA

Elon Musk on Saturday tweeted that Twitter’s authorized crew accused him of violating a nondisclosure settlement by revealing that the pattern measurement for the social media platform’s checks on automated customers was 100.

“Twitter legal just called to complain that I violated their NDA by revealing the bot check sample size is 100!,” tweeted Musk, CEO of electrical automotive maker Tesla Inc.

Musk on Friday stated that his $44-billion money deal for Twitter Inc was “temporarily on hold” whereas he waits for the social media firm to offer knowledge on the proportion of its faux accounts. He added later that he remained dedicated to the deal.

