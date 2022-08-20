Elon Musk shares letter he received from Stanford lecturer who could have been his professor

Elon Musk’s newest tweet a couple of letter he acquired from a Stanford lecturer Bill Nix has created a buzz on-line. While posting an image of the letter, the tech billionaire shared how Nix might have been his professor.

“Nice letter from Bill Nix, who would’ve been my prof at Stanford if I hadn’t put grad studies on (permanent) deferment,” Musk posted. The letter describes how the professor shared it after seeing an interview of the SapceX CEO.

“This is Bill Nix in the Materials Science Department at Stanford. In a recent interview entitled: “Elon Musk on the Early Days of Tesla: Interview Part 1,” which was posted on YouTube, you mentioned meeting me at Stanford in 1995 as your prospective professor if you had enrolled in the graduate program at Stanford,” reads the beginning para of the letter.

Take a take a look at the remainder of the letter:

The put up, since being shared, has gathered over 1.1 lakh likes and counting. The tweet has additionally prompted folks to share varied feedback. Musk additionally replied to his personal put up and joked how the letter is exhibiting his PO Box quantity and he might have to alter it. “Might need a new PO Box after tweeting this,” he tweeted together with a laughing out loud emoticon.

“Amazing,” wrote a Twitter person whereas re-posting Musk’s tweet. “Amazing letter,” expressed one other. “This is so cool,” wrote a 3rd. What are your ideas on the letter?