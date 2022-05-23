Elon Musk tells Indian ‘Twitter friend’ he has ‘cheesy secret Instagram account’

Elon Musk, the co-founder and CEO of Tesla, SpaceX, Neuralink, and The Boring Company is kind of an avid Twitter person. In a dialog with an Indian ‘Twitter friend’ of his, he has gone on to disclose the truth that whereas he doesn’t have a secret Twitter account however most positively has a ‘cheesy secret Instagram account.’ The dialog was with Pranay Pathole, a software program developer with whom Elon Musk engages and talks to regularly through posts and direct messages.

This time, their dialog has sprung from a sure insinuation that Pranay Pathole addressed in a tweet. Here’s what he wrote concerning the hearsay that Musk himself runs his Indian good friend’s account:

Many folks suppose that @elonmusk runs my Twitter account. And it is TRUE. He’s an excellent busy man, constructing rockets, making life multiplanetary, constructing futuristic electrical autos, digging tunnels. And by some means he finds time to run a number of Twitter account. YES 🤣 — Pranay Pathole (@PPathole) May 22, 2022

This tweet was shared on May 22 and has acquired over 21,500 likes on it already. It has additionally prompted a number of reactions from folks together with that of Elon Musk himself. Along with clarifying the truth that he won’t have an alternate Twitter account, he did affirm the truth that he has a secret Instagram account. Here is what the tech billionaire wrote:

Haha I don’t also have a burner twitter account! I do have a tacky secret Instagram account, so I can click on on hyperlinks that mates ship me. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 22, 2022

His reply itself has acquired greater than 44,500 likes and reactions like, “Everyone needs a secret alt account on Twitter, even Elon Musk.” Another requested, “Any hints at the name?”

It was again in 2018 throughout a downpour, when Musk first responded to Pranay Pathole. At the time, he was a second-year engineering scholar from Pune, Maharashtra. Pathole had determined to tweet to Elon Musk about Tesla’s computerized windscreen wipers and the issue with them. Musk had replied, “Fixed in next release.”

What are your ideas on this revelation by Elon Musk about his secret Instagram account?