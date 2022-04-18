Elon Musk, the world’s richest person, says he doesn’t own a home right now, stays with friends | Businessinsider

Elon Musk mentioned in a video interview that he would not personal a house and is “staying at friends’ places.”

The world’s richest man additionally would not personal yachts or take holidays, however has a aircraft to save lots of time.

Musk was responding to a remark about how many individuals criticise billionaires for his or her wealth.

The world’s richest man mentioned that he would not personal a house and crashes on mates’ couches.

“I don’t even own a place right now, I’m literally staying at friends’ places,” Elon Musk mentioned in a video interview printed Monday with Chris Anderson, head of convention organisers TED.

“If I travel to the [San Francisco] Bay Area, which is where most of Tesla’s engineering is, I basically rotate through friends’ spare bedrooms,” Musk added.

Musk, who has an estimated internet price of $251 billion according to Bloomberg, was responding to Anderson’s remark that many are offended by the idea of billionaires, given global disparities in wealth. Some US lawmakers have additionally criticised mega-billionaires like Musk for their comparatively low tax bills.

“For sure, it would be very problematic if I was spending billions of dollars a year in personal consumption, but that is not the case,” Musk instructed Anderson, including that he would not personal a yacht or actually take holidays, although he famously does have a personal jet.

“It’s not as though my personal consumption is high. I mean, the one exception is the plane, but if I don’t use the plane then I have less hours to work,” he mentioned, acknowledging that his internet wealth was nonetheless “bonkers.”

Musk’s feedback seem like his first affirmation that he would not have a everlasting dwelling, regardless of being the world’s richest particular person.

The billionaire’s mates have commented over time on his thrifty habits.

In May 2020, he tweeted his intention to promote all his possessions and that he would “own no house.” In August 2021, Insider reported that Musk was considered dwelling in a $50,000 prefab tiny home, which he rents from SpaceX.

In a current interview with Vanity Fair, Musk’s on-again, off-again companion Grimes said he generally lived “below the poverty line.” He refused to purchase a brand new mattress after her facet had a gap in it, she mentioned.

And in 2015, Google’s cofounder and then-CEO Larry Page said that generally when Musk visited Silicon Valley, he would e-mail Page and say: “I don’t know where to stay tonight. Can I come over?”

Musk’s pre-recorded interview comes after he spoke with Anderson stay at a TED convention on April 15, and addressed the ongoing saga that is his attempted buyout of Twitter.

Musk mentioned that he had a backup plan within the occasion that Twitter rejects his $43 billion bid, however declined to share any particulars.

During the stay occasion, Musk mentioned that it is attainable he could not have the ability to purchase the corporate, however mentioned he may “technically” afford it.

“I have sufficient assets,” he mentioned, with out giving additional particulars. Most of Musk’s private fortune is tied up in his stake in Tesla.

Musk is in for a battle. On Friday, Twitter mentioned it will undertake a “poison pill” defence. Insider’s Gabrielle Bienasz reported that this “essentially devalues each share in a company by increasing the total number of shares — making it harder for any person or group to acquire all of a company’s stock.”

In the pre-recorded interview, Anderson requested how upset Musk was with feedback about him and different billionaires as being too rich.

“I mean, at this point, it’s water off a duck’s back,” Musk mentioned.

