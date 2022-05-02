Elon Musk to sack Parag Agrawal as Twitter CEO? New CEO reportedly lined up, says report

Parag Agrawal may be changed after Elon Musk completes the acquisition of Twitter.

Twitter’s new proprietor Elon Musk will reportedly line up a brand new Chief Executive to exchange CEO Parag Agrawal after the $44 billion-sale of the social community is full. News company Reuters has reported an unnamed supply stating the identical. However, the supply has not revealed the identify of the one that could change Agrawal. Parag Agrawal, had joined Twitter as Chief Executive in November and is predicted to stay in his publish until Musk fully takes over the corporate. Agrawal will obtain a big compensation bundle of $42 million if he had been terminated inside 12 months of a change in management on the social media firm as per the clause talked about in his contract.

Musk is reportedly planning to make some daring modifications to make Twitter a spot of “maximum fun.” Earlier, the billionaire informed Twitter chairman Bret Taylor that he doesn’t believe within the firm’s administration.

However, whilst experiences of Parag Agrawal’s substitute because the Twitter CEO following the hostile takeover by the Tesla and SpaceX boss is doing the rounds on the web, Agrawal has appeared assured in his future on the firm. He tweeted, “I took this job to change Twitter for the better, course correct where we need to, and strengthen the service. Proud of our people who continue to do the work with focus and urgency despite the noise.”

Meanwhile, Agrawal sought to quell anger voiced by workers throughout a company-wide assembly the place they demanded solutions on how managers deliberate to deal with an anticipated mass exodus prompted by Elon Musk. The inside city corridor assembly was held after Musk repeatedly criticised Twitter’s content material moderation practices and a high government accountable for setting speech and security insurance policies.

Reuters has shared that the executives mentioned the corporate would monitor workers attrition day by day, however it’s too quickly to inform how the buyout cope with Musk would have an effect on workers retention.

Musk has pitched lenders on slashing board and government salaries however actual value cuts stay unclear. One of the sources knowledgeable Reuters that Musk wouldn’t make choices on job cuts till he assumes possession of Twitter.

Meanwhile, replying to one of many worker’s tweets, Agrawal mentioned that Twitter has all the time cared about its workers and would proceed to take action.”I imagine the longer term Twitter group will proceed to care about its influence on the world and its prospects,” he wrote, after an worker requested his sincere ideas on the very excessive probability that many workers is not going to have jobs after Musk closes the deal.