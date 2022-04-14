Elon Musk wants to buy Twitter for $43B

Elon Musk Thursday introduced a $43 billion takeover provide for Twitter after having already purchased a large stake within the social media firm.

In a statement to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the South African-born billionaire and chief government of Tesla and SpaceX mentioned he believed in Twitter’s “potential to be the platform for free speech around the globe,” however that since making his preliminary funding within the firm in early March, he had realized it couldn’t attain that purpose beneath its present construction.

“Twitter needs to be transformed as a private company,” he mentioned, including that his $54.20-a-share bid for Twitter was his “best and final offer.”

Shares within the social media firm rose by greater than 10 p.c in pre-market buying and selling on Thursday.

Musk has been a vocal proponent of larger ranges of free speech, notably on social media. But his potential acquisition of Twitter comes because the social media platform is beneath elevated scrutiny for the way it polices on-line content material, together with upcoming guidelines within the European Union generally known as the Digital Services Act and the way the corporate banned former Donald Trump from the community in connection to statements he made surrounding the January 6 Capitol Hill riots in Washington, D.C.

“The Twitter board of directors will carefully review the proposal to determine the course of action that it believes is in the best interest of the company and all Twitter stockholders,” the company mentioned in an announcement.

This article has been up to date.