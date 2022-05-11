Elon Musk would end Trump Twitter ban

Musk on Tuesday stated Twitter’s decision to boot Trump from the app in January 2021 was “morally bad” and “foolish in the extreme.” He added that so-called permabans “should be extremely rare and really reserved for accounts that are bots” or spam accounts.

“If they say something that is illegal or otherwise just destructive to the world — then there should be perhaps a timeout, a temporary suspension. … But I think permabans just fundamentally undermine trust in Twitter,” Musk stated.

While Musk’s possession of Twitter would apparently raise the previous president’s ban, Trump told Fox News last month that he wouldn’t return to the app and would as a substitute keep on his personal platform, Truth Social. Musk on Tuesday cited Trump’s use of Truth Social as a motive why Twitter’s everlasting ban on Trump didn’t work to silence him.

“He is now going to be on Truth Social, as will a large part of sort of the right in the United States,” Musk stated. “So I think this could end up being, frankly, worse than having a single forum where everyone can debate.”