Elon Musk’s secret child revealed

The world richest man’s latest offspring has been uncovered after his child woman was overheard crying upstairs throughout an interview.

Elon Musk and Grimes’ household has grown.

The “Genesis” singer was compelled to disclose in her Vanity Fair cowl story printed Thursday that she and the Tesla mogul secretly welcomed a child woman after her daughter started wailing from upstairs.

“She’s a little colicky too,” Grimes stated after the reporter requested what was happening, because the musician famous her first baby, X Æ A-XII, was together with his father.

“I don’t know. I don’t know what I was thinking,” she instructed the journal of attempting to hide the infant.

Grimes, 34, revealed their daughter’s identify is Exa Dark Sideræl however they name her Y, which is becoming contemplating her older brother is known as X.

Y was born in December 2021 by way of surrogate — a number of months after she and the tech mogul had damaged up after three years collectively. Now, the pair are again collectively in some type of capability.

“I would probably refer to him as my boyfriend, but we’re very fluid. We live in separate houses. We’re best friends. We see each other all the time. … We just have our own thing going on, and I don’t expect other people to understand it,” she defined to the publication.

“This is the best it’s ever been,” she stated of their happiness. “We just need to be free.”

The on-again couple hope to increase their household much more, telling Vanity Fair that they’ve “always wanted at least three or four” kids collectively.

Musk, 50, was beforehand married to creator Justine Wilson, with whom he has 5 sons: twins Griffin and Xavier, 17, and triplets Damian, Saxon and Kai, 16.

He was additionally married — twice — to “Westworld” actress Talulah Riley. They first wed in 2010 however divorced in 2012. They reconciled and remarried in 2013 however divorced once more in 2016.

The billionaire additionally dated Amber Heard from 2017 to 2018 following her ill-fated marriage to Johnny Depp. He was most just lately rumoured to be courting Australian actress Natasha Bassett.

