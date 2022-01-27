Trending Stories

Elon Musk’s SpaceX rocket junk to hit moon after 7 years; ‘Brace for March crash

Published on Jan 27, 2022 04:59 PM IST

A 2015 SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will crash into the moon on March 4. This Falcon 9 rocket launched again in February 2015 to launch the Deep Space Climate Observatory (DSCOVR). The rocket couldn’t make its means again to Earth because it didn’t have sufficient gas. Observers have now confirmed that it’s on target to land on the moon 5 weeks from now. Watch this video for extra. #spaceX #moon #elonmusk

 



