Elon Musk’s SpaceX Working To Restore Internet In Disaster-Hit Tonga

Starlink is a division of Tesla boss Musk’s SpaceX aerospace firm

Singapore:

Elon Musk’s satellite tv for pc web enterprise helps to revive connectivity to the Pacific Island nation of Tonga, based on an official in Fiji the place the work is underway.

Tonga’s sole optic-fibre hyperlink to the web and the remainder of the world was severed by a volcanic eruption on Jan. 15 and solely restricted connectivity has been attainable since.

“A SpaceX team is now in Fiji establishing a Starlink gateway station to reconnect Tonga to the world,” Fiji’s Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum mentioned on Twitter.

Starlink is a division of Tesla boss Musk’s SpaceX aerospace firm and in January Musk himself had taken to Twitter to say that Starlink might be able to assist.

The Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai volcano eruption triggered a tsunami that destroyed villages and resorts and blanketed the capital of the nation of about 105,000 folks in ash, in addition to slicing the fibre-optic communications cable.

The timing of SpaceX’s work just isn’t clear, though the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation, citing Sayed-Khaiyum, mentioned engineers would function a floor station in Fiji for six months.

SpaceX didn’t instantly reply to an emailed request for remark. Tonga’s prime minister’s workplace and state telecom Tonga Communications Corporation couldn’t instantly be reached by cellphone or e-mail.

Refinitiv transport information reveals cable restore ship Reliance has been off the coast of Tonga’s most important island for almost every week because it seeks to repair https://graphics.reuters.com/TONGA-VOLCANO/znpnejbjovl the broken subsea cable.

Any enchancment in communications is more likely to be a reduction for Tongans who’ve struggled to remain in contact with kin overseas and to help restoration efforts which have additionally been hampered by a COVID-19 lockdown.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV workers and is printed from a syndicated feed.)