Elon Musk’s ‘Twitter friend’ finally gets to meet him in person, shares pic

Pranay Pathole, a software program developer working for TCS, took to Twitter to share a picture along with his long-time ‘Twitter buddy’ Elon Musk on the Gigafactory Texas. Not simply this, Pathole additionally posted a caption the place he talked about how he felt about assembly him and went on to disclose how ‘humble’ and ‘down-to-earth’ the billionaire businessman is.

“It was so great meeting you @elonmusk at the Gigafactory Texas. Never seen such a humble and down-to-earth person. You’re an inspiration to the millions,” learn the caption accompanying the picture with a coronary heart emoticon. The picture reveals Elon Musk and Pranay Pathole standing subsequent to one another.

Take a take a look at Pranay Pathole’s Twitter put up proper right here:

Since being shared just a few hours in the past, the put up has raked up greater than 12,000 likes and has collected over 400 retweets. The share has additionally obtained a number of feedback, and lots of additionally congratulated Pathole for assembly somebody who’s an inspiration to hundreds of thousands.

“A dream come true @PPathole…The feeling of meeting someone whom you have admired for so long, would be nothing less than seeing God…. Upwards and onwards from here. Best wishes,” posted a Twitter consumer. Another wrote, “Wow, that comes as a surprise, Pranay. So awesome. Congratulations! Great photo. You look really happy and Elon seems to enjoy it too. I’m a bit envious, I must admit. Did you guys have time to talk a bit? Please tell us about it.” “Welcome to Texas,” wrote a 3rd.

The duo first interacted in 2018 when Pathole, a second-year engineering scholar, raised a difficulty with Tesla’s automated windscreen wipers and obtained an immediate reply from the person himself. “Fixed in next release,” wrote Elon Musk. Since then, Musk and Pathole have interacted on a number of events by way of posts and direct messages.