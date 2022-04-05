Elon Musk’s Twitter poll for edit button receives reply from CEO Parag Agrawal

Elon Musk is understood to share numerous sorts of tweets on his deal with. From informing individuals about his ongoing initiatives to posting about cryptocurrencies to sharing funny tweets, his posts are of varied varieties. At instances, he additionally conducts polls to collect individuals’s opinion on sure topics. Just just like the one he just lately did and that too on a matter than has been a high dialogue for a lot of netizens – introduction of an edit button on Twitter. The ballot has prompted individuals to share numerous responses. It has additionally acquired a reply from Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal.

“Do you want an edit button?” wrote Elon Musk and likewise added two choices. They are “yse” and “on”. It is kind of obvious that the tech billionaire deliberately misspelled the phrases “Yes” and “No” to attract consideration on the necessity of an edit button.

Parag Agrawal retweeted Mask’s submit and wrote, “The consequences of this poll will be important. Please vote carefully.”

Take a have a look at the tweets:

While the submit shared by Musk has acquired greater than 1.7 lakh likes, the tweet byAgrawal has until now amassed almost 23,000 likes. The numbers on each the posts are rapidly growing. Both the shares acquired tons of responses.

YouTuber Tim Dodd reacted to Musk’s tweet and wrote that he needs the edit button however underneath sure situations. “Under two conditions. It’s only available for a few minutes, 5-10 mins. And when an edit is made, there’s a small link that shows the edit. This keeps a public record but allows the tweeter the ability to fix a simple mistake and not re-notify their followers with a new tweet,” he wrote. His tweet acquired a reply from Musk who shared, “That sounds reasonable.”

Some identified that a couple of days in the past Twitter shared a submit from their official deal with and wrote, “We are working on an edit button.” However, since they shared it on April 1, many speculated that it’s only a joke and nothing else.

we’re engaged on an edit button — Twitter (@Twitter) April 1, 2022

Just a day in the past, the CEO of Tesla bought a 9.2 per cent stake within the social media big Twitter. As quickly because the information hit the market, the micro running a blog platform’s shares additionally soared greater than 26 per cent in pre-market buying and selling.

