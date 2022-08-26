Elon’s Grumpy: Tesla Demands Removal of Videos Showing Musk’s Cars Hitting Child-Sized Mannequins

Self-proclaimed “free speech absolutist” Elon Musk is reportedly demanding that an advocacy group take away movies of the corporate’s autos putting child-size mannequins, claiming the footage is defamatory and misrepresents Tesla’s Autopilot system.

The Washington Post reports that Tesla is demanding an advocacy group take away movies of its autos hitting child-sized mannequins, claiming that the footage is defamatory and misrepresents its most superior driver-assistance software program.

A cease-and-desist letter obtained by the Washington Post states that Tesla objects to a video by the anti-“Full Self-Driving” group the Dawn Project that exhibits electrical autos operating over mannequins at speeds over 20 mph whereas allegedly having the self-driving tech enabled. The video urges the banning of the Tesla Full Self-Driving Beta software program.

The video resulted in a number of news articles and criticism of Tesla’s software program which is at present being examined by greater than 100,000 customers on public streets in international locations together with the U.S. and Canada. Tesla supporters additionally rushed to the protection of the corporate, claiming that the check may have been manipulated and plenty of aimed to re-create the demonstrations themselves.

Our new security check of @ElonMusk’s Full Self-Driving Teslas found that they’ll indiscriminately mow down youngsters. Today @RealDawnProject launches a nationwide TV advert marketing campaign demanding @NHTSAgov ban Full Self-Driving till @ElonMusk proves it received’t mow down youngsters. pic.twitter.com/i5Jtb38GjH — Dan O’Dowd (@ActualDanODowd) August 9, 2022

Dan O’Dowd, the person behind the Dawn Project, runs Green Hills Software which makes working programs for airplanes and vehicles, which may make him a competitor available in the market for automobile software program. He additionally ran for the U.S. Senate this 12 months.

O’Dowd says that his motivation for concentrating on Tesla’s FSD system is a conviction that the tech isn’t protected sufficient and must be redesigned, and even banned. “We have been busy hooking up and putting computers in charge of the things that millions of people’s lives depend on: self-driving cars is one of those,” O’Dowd stated.

In the cease-and-desist letter, Tesla deputy basic counsel Dinna Eskin wrote: “The purported tests misuse and misrepresent the capabilities of Tesla’s technology, and disregard widely recognized testing performed by independent agencies as well as the experiences shared by our customers.”

This isn’t the primary time Tesla has sought to censor criticism of its merchandise, Breitbart News reported in 2021 that Tesla asked China to use its censorship powers to shut down criticism of its products on social media.

It was reported by Bloomberg Businessweek that Tesla “complained to the government over what it sees as unwarranted attacks on social media, and asked Beijing to use its censorship powers to block some of the posts.”

