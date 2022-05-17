Elton Jantjies: State, defence consider mediation as Bok makes first court appearance | News24

There is an opportunity Springbok flyhalf Elton Jantjies’ malicious harm to property case will probably be resolved via mediation.

Jantjies was arrested at OR Tambo International Airport on Saturday after he allegedly broken property on an Emirates flight.

The World Cup-winning flyhalf and former Lions pivot was amongst passengers who had been flying from Dubai to Johannesburg.

Elton Jantjies has appeared in courtroom. News24 PHOTO: Iavan Pijoos, News24

Jantjies was charged with malicious harm to property and contravening the Civil Aviation Act.

He made a quick look within the Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court on Monday afternoon.

The mediation suggestion was talked about when the prosecutor requested that the case be postponed for additional investigation.

He instructed the courtroom the choice of mediation could possibly be explored.

Jantjies, who was accompanied by his mom Alma, was escorted into courtroom by two bodyguards. He was wearing all black with white Louis Vuitton footwear and appeared calm in courtroom.

Before proceedings began, his lawyer, Nabeela Moola, argued the courtroom ought to oppose a media utility to movie and take photos of the proceedings.

Moola instructed the courtroom the State had not confirmed Jantjies had dedicated an offence.

She instructed the courtroom media protection after his arrest has been deceptive and speculative.

Moola additionally argued ought to the courtroom grant the applying, it could jeopardise Jantjies’ status and that of his employer.

She instructed the courtroom Jantjies was a famend Springbok and stood to lose his contracts gained on account of his standing as an expert rugby participant..

In response, prosecutor Mornville Ngobeni argued Moola didn’t point out how the media protection would tarnish his status and that of his employer.

“Is it because he is arrested or is [it] the fact that he appears [sic] on certain newspaper or covers that will allow him to lose his employment?”

The Justice of the Peace granted the order for media protection.

Jantjies was arrested shortly after touchdown at OR Tambo on Sunday.

Gauteng National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane mentioned they acquired complaints that Jantjies, who was travelling in enterprise class, was swearing at passengers and crew members.

“He is also alleged to have broken a TV screen and bulb when he was ordered to return to his seat after breaking a glass that cut his finger in the business class stretching area,” Mjonondwane added.

He was flying alone after a household vacation in Turkey.

Jantjies was detained on the police station on the airport and was launched on R1 000 bail on Sunday.

The case was postponed to three June for additional investigation and to discover the opportunity of mediation.

