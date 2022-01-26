Elton John has COVID-19, postpones shows

Despite being vaccinated and boosted, Sir Elton John has contracted COVID-19 and is suspending two farewell live performance dates in Dallas.

He “is experiencing only mild symptoms,” in accordance with an announcement.

“Elton and the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour look forward to returning to the stage shortly.”

Sir Elton was resulting from hit the American Airlines Center stage in Dallas on January 25 and 26 however followers “should hold on to their tickets as they will be honoured at the rescheduled dates to be announced soon”.

His rescheduled 2020 North American tour kicked off on January 19 in New Orleans and was scheduled to make stops in Houston, Chicago, Detroit, Toronto, New York and Miami.

Sir Elton beforehand stated he was suspending European dates on his world tour till 2023 in order that he can have an operation on an injured hip.