Elvis Nyathi murder: 7 men appear in court | News24

Seven males have appeared within the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday afternoon in reference to the homicide of Zimbabwean nationwide Elvis Nyathi.

“We can confirm, as the National Prosecuting Authority [NPA], that a group of seven men appeared in court in relation to the murder of Elvis Nyathi,” NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane instructed News24 on Tuesday.

Nyathi was killed in Diepsloot, Johannesburg, on 7 April 2022, allegedly by a mob.

The males face expenses of homicide, tried homicide, kidnapping, theft with aggravating circumstances, assault with intent to do grievous bodily hurt and extortion.

Fourteen suspects have been initially arrested. However, after prosecutors went by way of the contents of the docket, it was determined there was inadequate proof in opposition to the opposite seven.

The seven accused will stay in custody till 22 April 2022 for them to amass authorized illustration.

More particulars to comply with.

