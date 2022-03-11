Em Rata poses naked on son’s birthday

Model Emily Ratajkowski has taken to Instagram with a sequence of nude being pregnant photographs to mark her son’s first birthday.

Model Emily Ratajkowski has celebrated her son’s first birthday by posting a sequence of bare pictures of herself taken when she was pregnant.

“Happy birthday Sly,” the mum, 30, captioned the slide show on Instagram on Tuesday.

She then wished herself a happy “birth day” and completed by writing, “Happy women’s day to all.”

Stream extra leisure information dwell & on demand with Flash. 25+ information channels in 1 place. New to Flash? Try 1 month free. Offer ends 31 October, 2022 >

The first picture confirmed Ratajkowski mendacity in a bath whereas cradling her baby bump and breasts.

In the second and third pictures, she once more posed nude whereas standing in a bath and sitting in a big pink chair, respectively.

The closing picture confirmed her son, whose full title is Sylvester Apollo Bear, in his birthday swimsuit as properly.

Ratajkowski has never shied away from nudity and beforehand posted a number of pictures of herself bare throughout her being pregnant.

Most of her followers on the pictures, with one individual writing, “Wow. Motherhood is beautiful!”

On her Instagram Stories, Ratajkowski shared just a few extra particular moments from the previous 12 months, together with when she introduced her son’s delivery on March 11, 2021.

The unique caption on that put up learn, “Sylvester Apollo Bear has joined us Earth side. Sly arrived 3/8/21 on the most surreal, beautiful, and love-filled morning of my life.”

Ratajkowski added in her Instagram Stories on Tuesday: “The most magical day in my life.”

Sylvester is the her first little one with husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard.

Ratajkowski and Bear-McClard tied the knot in February 2018.

This article initially appeared on the New York Post and is reproduced right here with permission