Em Rusciano dubs 2DayFM Breakfast radio gig ‘scorched earth, soul destroying’ experience

Em Rusciano has not held again about her 2DayFM breakfast stint, saying she suffered from PTSD as she dubbed the job “scorched earth, soul destroying”.

Em Rusciano give up her high-paying Sydney radio job in 2018 to concentrate on elevating her rising household.

But the Aussie comic has instructed there was an entire lot extra to her decision to quit, with the 42-year-old taking to Instagram to declare her 2DayFM breakfast internet hosting gig introduced her “to her knees” and was a “scorched earth, soul destroying” expertise.

Penning a letter to herself in a put up on Instagram as she celebrated beginning her personal manufacturing workplace, the mother-of-three mentioned she suffered from PTSD after her temporary stint on morning radio.

“Hey 2017/18 Em, guess what?! We moved into our own production office today!,” she started the put up. “Babes, after A LOT of therapy (you have some severe ptsd to work though) I want you to know that you do recover from that scorched earth, soul destroying, brought you down to your knees, breakfast radio ckusterf*ck (sic).

“You are now making a hugely successful show, on your own terms, with your best mate, and a team of legends backing you.”

Rusciano is referencing her Spotify podcast, Emsolation, which she co-hosts with TV author Michael Lucas.

Rusciano first began internet hosting 2DayFM with Harley Breen at the beginning of 2017, with the pair dogged by persistent rumours they clashed behind the scenes. Ed Kavalee and Grant Denyer had been introduced as Rusciano’s new sidekicks at the beginning of 2018 however the trio had been unable to make a big improve within the radio rankings for the struggling present.

Prior to her resignation in September 2018, Rusciano sent shockwaves through the radio industry when she made startling feedback on Wil Anderson’s Wilosophy podcast, through which she labelled the media “a pack of c***s” and mentioned she was “probably hurtling towards some sort of implosion in the next six months”.

“I will go into a situation initially just kind, just listening to everyone. But then, I’m pretty impatient and I’m a perfectionist and I’m a little bit nutty and then when someone I feel is getting in my way or is slowing me down or isn’t listening I just f**king turn and I’m impatient and I’m mean and I’m a bitch and I’m not a team player,” she candidly admitted.

“I’m just not a team player. I’m s**t in a team. I think I’m a good leader, but I’m not very good at listening to other peoples opinions if they’re different to mine.”

What adopted was a sequence of stories that Rusciano was “difficult” to work with, in line with radio sources.

A supply who labored with Rusciano spoke to information.com.au on the time, opening up on the situation of anonymity.

“She makes it a toxic work environment,” the staffer mentioned.

“In all honesty, I actually feel really sad for her.

“She seems really insecure. She portrays this really confident, ‘I think I’m the greatest!’ image but I think it stems from a really deep-seeded insecurity, which is really sad.

“She just doesn’t know how to interact with people. She won’t compromise with anybody. She’s always has to be right.”

A distinct 2Day FM supply additionally instructed The Daily Telegraph that workers on the radio station had been refusing to work with Rusciano.

“Things are at breaking point, people just cannot work with her energy,” the supply instructed the publication.