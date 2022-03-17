EMA expects data on omicron-specific vaccine as early as April

The European Medicines Agency’s (EMA) main vaccine skilled on Thursday mentioned that knowledge on COVID-19 vaccines tailor-made for the omicron variant needs to be obtainable between April and the beginning of July, doubtlessly paving the way in which for approval this summer time.

Vaccine makers akin to Moderna and Pfizer have begun testing COVID-19 vaccines designed to focus on omicron after knowledge exhibiting that two preliminary COVID-19 vaccine doses present solely partial safety towards the variant.

Based on knowledge for omicron-specific vaccines, the company will resolve on a timeline for the potential granting of approval.

The company hopes to have the info this summer time, thereby growing the possibilities of a vaccine being obtainable to be used within the autumn, mentioned Marco Cavaleri, the EMA’s head of vaccines technique.

The EMA added that its evaluation of Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine has been halted.

“There is no activity in the review … and I don’t anticipate any in the immediate future,” Fergus Sweeney, head of the Clinical Studies and Manufacturing Taskforce, mentioned with out elaborating.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday delayed its evaluation of Sputnik V for emergency use due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

A WHO official mentioned the company was dealing with different operational points, together with difficulties in reserving flights and utilizing bank cards.

