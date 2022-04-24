Emanuel Reynoso, Dayne St. Clair Spark Minnesota United Past Chicago 3-0

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Emanuel Reynoso broke a scoreless tie with a purpose within the 72nd minute and Dayne St. Clair saved all 4 pictures he confronted to propel Minnesota United to a 3-0 victory over the Chicago Fire in MLS motion on Saturday.

Bongokuhle Hlongwane had an help on Reynoso’s game-winner for Minnesota (4-2-2).

READ MORE: After More Than 100 Years, St. Paul Woman Finally Has Headstone To Mark Her Grave

Kervin Arriaga and Robin Lod added targets within the remaining six minutes after Chicago’s Federico Navarro was despatched off for stopping Lod from getting by means of on purpose.

READ MORE: St. Cloud Man Jailed After Fight With Roommate Ends In Shooting

United outshot the Fire (2-2-4) 8-5 with a 5-4 edge in pictures on purpose.

Gabriel Slonina saved two of the 5 pictures he confronted for the Fire.

MORE NEWS: Next Weather Alerts: Tornado Warnings Expire; T-Storm Watch For Metro Canceled

(© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This materials will not be revealed, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)