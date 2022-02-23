Embattled SATC star returns to social media

Sex and the City star Chris Noth has returned to social media after weeks of silence following allegations of sexual assault from 4 girls.

Noth, 67, shared two images of his sons with spouse Tara Wilson, 42, studies NY Post.

One snap confirmed Orion, 14, enjoying basketball, with the caption, “SWISH. It’s a thrill to watch his love for basketball blossom.”

Noth commemorated youthful son Keats’ second birthday in one other submit. “Happy Birthday little Keats – you have brought light and blue skies into our lives!” the Good Wife actor wrote.

Last yr, four women accused Noth of sexual abuse courting again to the Nineties. He has since denied the claims.

Fans have in the meantime proven their assist on social media, leaving encouraging feedback underneath the current images to rejoice his return.

One message learn, “Welcome back to Insta Chris. I believe you.”

“(Love) supporting you Chris Noth!!” wrote one other fan. “Welcome back … live and let live.”

Another penned, “You’re awesome Chris! So happy that you kept your integrity and were not a part of the demented delusional version of what was once a great show. You’re acting skills have always inspired and shown innovation.”

“Love u Chris. ️ miss seeing you,” commented one person. “Glad to see you back!”

“So happy you are back sharing photos of your beautiful family. I suspect you have more supporters than you’ll ever know. ‘AJLT’ was nothing without you,” stated one individual.

A fan chimed in, “I have always loved and admired you, Chris. Continue to lead with love and kindness. This too shall pass️.”

Noth was canned from the last episode of the Sex and the City sequel collection And Just Like That earlier this yr. He was additionally let go from his exhibits The Equalizer and Law & Order.

The actor got here ahead final December and advised reporters, “You have my statement, right? My statement is out, I rest by my statement. I’ll now let the chips fall where they may. My statement is my statement, that’s all I can give.”

Noth and Wilson had been noticed collectively final month in Southern California for the primary time because the accusations made headlines.

A supply revealed to Page Six late final yr how the couple’s relationship was rocky.

“Tara is upset and things are hanging by a thread,” the insider stated. “She just wants to protect the kids. That is her No. 1 priority.”

This article initially appeared on New York Post and was reproduced with permission