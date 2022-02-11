Emergency blazes in southern WA

West Australian firefighters are tackling two uncontrolled blazes within the state’s south, with residents instructed to go away.

Western Australian firefighters are tackling two emergency bushfires within the state’s south which might be threatening lives and property.

On Friday night, residents in Jerramungup and southern Hopetoun areas had been instructed to take speedy motion to guard themselves.

Both fires had been “moving fast in a south easterly direction,” a Department of Fire and Emergency Services (DFES) spokesperson mentioned.

“We’ve got crews on the scene now fighting those fires.”

The emergency warning prolonged to the shoreline west of Hopetoun predominant village, which itself was below Watch and Act directions.

It bordered Hamersley Drive to the north, and Whale Bay Drive to the east and west.

In Jerramungup the emergency warning utilized to the southern a part of the township.

Residents had been instructed to go away if the route was clear, or to take shelter inside their houses.

“Go to a room in your home away from the fire front and make sure you can easily escape,” the DFES suggested.

“Choose a room with two exits and water such as a kitchen or laundry.”